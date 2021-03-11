$0.12 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. BrightView reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BV. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

BV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 315,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,416. BrightView has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BrightView by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.