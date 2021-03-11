-$0.14 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,354.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,266 shares of company stock worth $24,036,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.53. 8,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,965. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.