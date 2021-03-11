$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENBL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

