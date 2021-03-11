$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

