$0.18 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

