-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.10. 2U reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

