-$0.19 EPS Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). 2U posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

TWOU opened at $37.20 on Thursday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

