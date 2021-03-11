$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

