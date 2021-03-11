$0.26 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Banc of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:BANC remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,447. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

