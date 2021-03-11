$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Tivity Health posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 5,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

