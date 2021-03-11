$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Atlas stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,665. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $96,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

