$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. First Horizon posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 217,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

