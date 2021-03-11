-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). Farmer Bros. reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

