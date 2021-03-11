-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Farmer Bros. posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.