$0.37 EPS Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

FAST opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

