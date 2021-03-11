-$0.59 EPS Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.67). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

