$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of ($5.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

