$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average of $212.11. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

