$0.67 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $212.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.