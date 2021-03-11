$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Xilinx by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

