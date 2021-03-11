$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

CATY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 6,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244,341 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

