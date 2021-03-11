$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $623.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Financial by 387.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

