$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.