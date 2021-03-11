$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.