$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FMC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

