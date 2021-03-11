$1.29 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

