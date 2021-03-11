$1.32 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $927,643.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,203 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,400.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,262,739. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $211,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

