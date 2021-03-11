$1.32 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of TNET opened at $83.53 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,262,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.