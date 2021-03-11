$1.44 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

