$1.46 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.22. GameStop reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GME stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.