$1.81 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.63. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

