$1.95 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to report $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. OneMain reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 490.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.22%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

