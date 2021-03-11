10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,563,363. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

