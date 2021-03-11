111 (YI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

