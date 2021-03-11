111 (YI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
YI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88.
111 Company Profile
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.