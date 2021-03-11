11,319 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

SGEN opened at $149.55 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

