114,700 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Purchased by Longitude Cayman Ltd.

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 152,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 53,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

