117,159 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after buying an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

