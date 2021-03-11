119,355 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. Alliant Energy accounts for 5.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,777. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

