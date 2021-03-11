12,000 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

