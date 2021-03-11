$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $121.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.30 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $492.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.54 million to $494.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $521.87 million, with estimates ranging from $519.13 million to $524.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMI opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.