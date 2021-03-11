1,213,053 Shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,213,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.66% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 398,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

AMPE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 31,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

