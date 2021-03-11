122,500 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 97,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

LAMR opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

