$127.54 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post sales of $127.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.29 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $438.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.34 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.