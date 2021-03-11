$128.98 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will announce sales of $128.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.40 million and the highest is $132.83 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $121.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $528.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $556.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $567.74 million, with estimates ranging from $499.40 million to $621.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.56 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

