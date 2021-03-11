129,841 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Churchill Capital Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $5,005,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $2,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

