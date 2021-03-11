$13.05 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $13.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Xencor posted sales of $32.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $61.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $70.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $126.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837 over the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

