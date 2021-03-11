13,618 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 17,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

