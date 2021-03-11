14,346 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

