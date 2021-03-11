$146.39 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post sales of $146.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.76 million. Banner reported sales of $138.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $575.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $564.36 million, with estimates ranging from $546.58 million to $593.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,718. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

