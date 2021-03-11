14,600 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,381. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

