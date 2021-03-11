15,575 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of FOUR traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 16,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,542. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

